Unusual Call Option Trade in Tellurian (TELL) Worth $61.00K

On April 10, 2023 at 15:39:11 ET an unusually large $61.00K block of Call contracts in Tellurian (TELL) was bought, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 648 days (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.50 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.45 percentile of all recent large trades made in TELL options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 189.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tellurian is $4.11. The forecasts range from a low of $1.31 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 189.48% from its latest reported closing price of $1.42.

The projected annual revenue for Tellurian is $521MM, an increase of 33.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tellurian. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TELL is 0.05%, a decrease of 31.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 254,458K shares. The put/call ratio of TELL is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 35,834K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,098K shares, representing an increase of 43.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TELL by 2.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,325K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 11,750K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,177K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELL by 33.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,019K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,726K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELL by 32.78% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 9,003K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,669K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TELL by 32.44% over the last quarter.

Tellurian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production and has nearly 100 drillable locations with an estimated one trillion cubic feet of net resource. It is also developing an LNG trading operation and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "TELL".

