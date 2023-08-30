Unusual Call Option Trade in Telephone And Data Systems (TDS) Worth $349.70K

On August 30, 2023 at 15:24:34 ET an unusually large $349.70K block of Call contracts in Telephone And Data Systems (TDS) was sold, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 79 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 15.54 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TDS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telephone And Data Systems. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDS is 0.09%, a decrease of 28.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 105,808K shares. The put/call ratio of TDS is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.11% Downside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Telephone And Data Systems is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.11% from its latest reported closing price of 18.36.

The projected annual revenue for Telephone And Data Systems is 5,555MM, an increase of 4.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 10,511K shares representing 9.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,703K shares, representing a decrease of 30.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 50.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,996K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282K shares, representing an increase of 41.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 1,253.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,929K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,258K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 27.61% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 3,989K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,337K shares, representing an increase of 16.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 11.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,151K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,062K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 25.64% over the last quarter.

Telephone And Data Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,300 people as of September 30, 2020.

