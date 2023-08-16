Unusual Call Option Trade in Teladoc Health (TDOC) Worth $502.50K

On August 16, 2023 at 15:52:39 ET an unusually large $502.50K block of Call contracts in Teladoc Health (TDOC) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 156 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.45 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TDOC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teladoc Health. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDOC is 0.13%, a decrease of 8.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 149,856K shares. The put/call ratio of TDOC is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teladoc Health is 30.32. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.75% from its latest reported closing price of 23.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Teladoc Health is 2,778MM, an increase of 9.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 20,344K shares representing 12.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,584K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 6.92% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 11,850K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,586K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 7,869K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,034K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 7,854K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,034K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 11.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,562K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,436K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals.

Additional reading:

