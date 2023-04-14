Unusual Call Option Trade in Teck Resources (TECK) Worth $190.28K

On April 14, 2023 at 12:51:39 ET an unusually large $190.28K block of Call contracts in Teck Resources (TECK) was bought, with a strike price of $48.00 / share, expiring in 42 day(s) (on May 26, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.29 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.61th percentile of all recent large trades made in TECK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teck Resources. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECK is 0.67%, an increase of 29.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 357,603K shares. The put/call ratio of TECK is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teck Resources is $67.62. The forecasts range from a low of $57.68 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 51.89% from its latest reported closing price of $44.52.

The projected annual revenue for Teck Resources is $16,133MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Comerica Bank holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 99.89% over the last quarter.

UPAR - UPAR Ultra Risk Parity ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 44.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 29.46% over the last quarter.

FHYTX - FEDERATED HIGH YIELD TRUST Service Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECK by 16.26% over the last quarter.

Concentric Capital Strategies holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Teck Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets.

