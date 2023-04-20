Unusual Call Option Trade in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) Worth $849.12K

On April 20, 2023 at 10:33:57 ET an unusually large $849.12K block of Call contracts in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was bought, with a strike price of $138.00 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.74 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.36th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLK is 0.87%, an increase of 9.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 182,391K shares. The put/call ratio of XLK is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPS Wealth Strategies Group holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLK by 75,850.99% over the last quarter.

Acorn Financial Advisory Services holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Aveo Capital Partners holds 24K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 60.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLK by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Quantitative Investment Management holds 89K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 29.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLK by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Vestor Capital holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

