Unusual Call Option Trade in Target Hospitality (TH) Worth $99.08K

On April 12, 2023 at 15:32:15 ET an unusually large $99.08K block of Call contracts in Target Hospitality (TH) was bought, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 100 days (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.89 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.83 percentile of all recent large trades made in TH options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.03% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Target Hospitality is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 62.03% from its latest reported closing price of $12.59.

The projected annual revenue for Target Hospitality is $631MM, an increase of 25.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target Hospitality. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 8.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TH is 0.39%, an increase of 24.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.59% to 37,350K shares. The put/call ratio of TH is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 5,702K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,722K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TH by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 3,831K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,656K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TH by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Coastal Bridge Advisors holds 2,539K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TH by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Cowbird Capital holds 1,446K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company.

Avidian Wealth Solutions holds 1,230K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Target Hospitality is the largest provider of vertically integrated specialty rental accommodations and value- added hospitality services in the United States. Target Hospitality builds, owns, and operates customized housing communities for a range of end users, and offers a full suite of cost-effective hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. Target Hospitality primarily serves the energy and government sectors, and its growing network of 25 communities with over 13,000 rooms is designed to maximize workforce productivity and satisfaction.

