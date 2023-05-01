Unusual Call Option Trade in Takung Art (TKAT) Worth $2.48K

On May 1, 2023 at 12:56:48 ET an unusually large $2.48K block of Call contracts in Takung Art (TKAT) was bought, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 18 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Takung Art. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKAT is 0.00%, a decrease of 36.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.36% to 445K shares. The put/call ratio of TKAT is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Morgan Stanley holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 76K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 33.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKAT by 59.29% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 94K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 39K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKAT by 26.63% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 44.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKAT by 61.54% over the last quarter.

Takung Art Background Information

Takung Art Co., Ltd. enables China's growing middle class to invest in fine art and collectibles through three proprietary online platforms: Takung Unit, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international fine art; Unit+, which facilitates trading and shared ownership of Asian and international collectibles; and Takung Online, an e-commerce platform enabling artists to promote and sell entire pieces of artwork directly to buyers. Takung is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates primarily in Hong Kong through its direct wholly-owned subsidiary Hong Kong Takung Art Company Limited and its two wholly-owned subsidiaries in Shanghai and Tianjin that facilitate service and support to its PRC-based traders on the Company's platform.

