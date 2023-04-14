Unusual Call Option Trade in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (TSM) Worth $476.00K

On April 14, 2023 at 11:16:14 ET an unusually large $476.00K block of Call contracts in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. (TSM) was sold, with a strike price of $105.00 / share, expiring in 434 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.25 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.78th percentile of all recent large trades made in TSM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2026 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co.. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSM is 0.90%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 997,144K shares. The put/call ratio of TSM is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.05% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. is $94.06. The forecasts range from a low of $77.10 to a high of $102.05. The average price target represents an increase of 8.05% from its latest reported closing price of $87.05.

The projected annual revenue for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. is $2,483,217MM, an increase of 9.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $37.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Street holds 4,044K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,067K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Capital Growth Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 35K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 69.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 39.96% over the last quarter.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 524K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP holds 35K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 157.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 53.98% over the last quarter.

Belvedere Trading holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company.

