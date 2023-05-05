Unusual Call Option Trade in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR (TSM) Worth $781.61K

On May 5, 2023 at 14:30:24 ET an unusually large $781.61K block of Call contracts in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR (TSM) was bought, with a strike price of $90.00 / share, expiring in 133 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.27 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.84th percentile of all recent large trades made in TSM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2073 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR. This is an increase of 130 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSM is 0.97%, an increase of 17.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 1,001,057K shares. The put/call ratio of TSM is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR is 90.95. The forecasts range from a low of 86.19 to a high of $97.83. The average price target represents an increase of 8.94% from its latest reported closing price of 83.49.

The projected annual revenue for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR is 2,483,217MM, an increase of 8.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sanders Capital holds 42,254K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,934K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 34,415K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,505K shares, representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 26,067K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,413K shares, representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 2.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 25,908K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,538K shares, representing a decrease of 17.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 25,229K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,418K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company.

