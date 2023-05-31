Unusual Call Option Trade in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR (TSM) Worth $12,450.00K

On May 31, 2023 at 10:19:47 ET an unusually large $12,450.00K block of Call contracts in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR (TSM) was bought, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 79 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.40th percentile of all recent large trades made in TSM options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 6.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSM is 1.02%, an increase of 18.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.57% to 1,080,826K shares. The put/call ratio of TSM is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.84% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR is 90.93. The forecasts range from a low of 86.14 to a high of $97.76. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.84% from its latest reported closing price of 101.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing - ADR is 2,483,217MM, an increase of 8.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 78,769K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares, representing an increase of 99.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 9,619.58% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 41,631K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,254K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 38,610K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,415K shares, representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 29.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 31,544K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,908K shares, representing an increase of 17.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 47.40% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 25,505K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,026K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSM by 80.87% over the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.