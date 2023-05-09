Unusual Call Option Trade in Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Worth $120.00K

On May 9, 2023 at 10:03:57 ET an unusually large $120.00K block of Call contracts in Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) was bought, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 10 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tactile Systems Technology. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 11.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCMD is 0.07%, an increase of 53.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.49% to 19,307K shares. The put/call ratio of TCMD is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tactile Systems Technology is 24.82. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.44% from its latest reported closing price of 18.74.

The projected annual revenue for Tactile Systems Technology is 278MM, an increase of 7.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 772K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing a decrease of 77.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 16,758.14% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 756K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing a decrease of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 22.03% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 692K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 40.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 687K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 609K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares, representing an increase of 25.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCMD by 78.78% over the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical's Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company's unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that its solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

