Unusual Call Option Trade in Surgery Partners (SGRY) Worth $285.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 15:15:54 ET an unusually large $285.00K block of Call contracts in Surgery Partners (SGRY) was sold, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 136 day(s) (on September 15, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surgery Partners. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 9.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGRY is 0.27%, an increase of 25.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.99% to 140,524K shares. The put/call ratio of SGRY is 3.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Surgery Partners is $46.61. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.40% from its latest reported closing price of $39.37.

The projected annual revenue for Surgery Partners is $2,861MM, an increase of 9.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URTY - ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 22.66% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WCMLX - WCM Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 0.90% over the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 19.64% over the last quarter.

MMBUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Small and Mid Cap Blend Fund Class I holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 38.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 39.10% over the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Surgery Partners is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities.

