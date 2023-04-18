Unusual Call Option Trade in Sunrun (RUN) Worth $209.23K

On April 18, 2023 at 10:29:19 ET an unusually large $209.23K block of Call contracts in Sunrun (RUN) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 213 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.57 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.28th percentile of all recent large trades made in RUN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrun. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUN is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 207,022K shares. The put/call ratio of RUN is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunrun is $40.17. The forecasts range from a low of $12.87 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 95.36% from its latest reported closing price of $20.56.

The projected annual revenue for Sunrun is $2,514MM, an increase of 8.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Twinbeech Capital holds 514K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 97.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 2,988.29% over the last quarter.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 1,058K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 2.35% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 562K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 75K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ETHO - Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUN by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Sunrun Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunrun, is the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun's innovative home battery solution, Brightbox, brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources.

