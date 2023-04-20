Unusual Call Option Trade in Sunpower (SPWR) Worth $33.75K

On April 20, 2023 at 10:59:30 ET an unusually large $33.75K block of Call contracts in Sunpower (SPWR) was bought, with a strike price of $16.00 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.59th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPWR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunpower. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWR is 0.12%, a decrease of 22.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 69,419K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunpower is $18.37. The forecasts range from a low of $6.72 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 34.75% from its latest reported closing price of $13.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sunpower is $2,040MM, an increase of 17.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quarry holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 1.15% over the last quarter.

NUSC - Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF holds 105K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

LMBAX - QS U.S. Small Capitalization Equity Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPWIX - Simt Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 45.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Sunpower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

See all Sunpower regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.