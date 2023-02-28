Unusual Call Option Trade in SunOpta (STKL) Worth $122.35K

On February 28, 2023 at 14:21:40 (ET) an unusually large $122.35K block of Call contracts in SunOpta (STKL) was bought, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 52 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in STKL options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.12% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for SunOpta is $8.64. The forecasts range from a low of $8.55 to a high of $8.89. The average price target represents an increase of 14.12% from its latest reported closing price of $7.57.

The projected annual revenue for SunOpta is $1,044MM, an increase of 13.77%. The projected annual EPS is $0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunOpta. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 10.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STKL is 0.19%, a decrease of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.67% to 98,982K shares. The put/call ratio of STKL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 20,726K shares representing 19.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,684K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,020K shares, representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKL by 13.47% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,316K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing an increase of 78.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKL by 99.60% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,469K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,263K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKL by 9.64% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 2,880K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 84.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKL by 98.42% over the last quarter.

Sunopta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SunOpta Inc. is a leading company specializing in the sourcing, processing and production of organic, natural and non-GMO plant- and fruit-based food and beverage products.

