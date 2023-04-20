Unusual Call Option Trade in Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Worth $348.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 10:35:33 ET an unusually large $348.00K block of Call contracts in Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) was sold, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 274 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.31 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.60th percentile of all recent large trades made in NOVA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunnova Energy International. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOVA is 0.26%, a decrease of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 135,704K shares. The put/call ratio of NOVA is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunnova Energy International is $35.17. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 122.16% from its latest reported closing price of $15.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sunnova Energy International is $707MM, an increase of 26.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 87.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 613.31% over the last quarter.

SIFAX - SIMT MULTI-ASSET INFLATION MANAGED FUND Class F holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 251K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 203K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing a decrease of 69.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 57.60% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. states and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and it operates with a simple mission: to power energy independence so homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted™.

See all Sunnova Energy International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.