Unusual Call Option Trade in Suncor Energy (SU) Worth $971.60K

On August 30, 2023 at 14:56:27 ET an unusually large $971.60K block of Call contracts in Suncor Energy (SU) was bought, with a strike price of $17.00 / share, expiring in 142 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.81 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SU options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 923 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suncor Energy. This is a decrease of 58 owner(s) or 5.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SU is 0.51%, a decrease of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 919,031K shares. The put/call ratio of SU is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.59% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Suncor Energy is 38.72. The forecasts range from a low of 32.17 to a high of $52.55. The average price target represents an increase of 16.59% from its latest reported closing price of 33.21.

The projected annual revenue for Suncor Energy is 53,366MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 70,812K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,132K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 658.85% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 55,769K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,961K shares, representing an increase of 37.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 32.82% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 45,030K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,856K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 29,842K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,959K shares, representing a decrease of 33.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 82.09% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 29,229K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suncor Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index.

