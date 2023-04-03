Unusual Call Option Trade in Suncor Energy (SU) Worth $470.86K

On April 3, 2023 at 12:12:38 ET an unusually large $470.86K block of Call contracts in Suncor Energy (SU) was bought, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 291 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.68 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.60 percentile of all recent large trades made in SU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.59% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Suncor Energy is $40.55. The forecasts range from a low of $32.75 to a high of $51.07. The average price target represents an increase of 30.59% from its latest reported closing price of $31.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Suncor Energy is $53,366MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suncor Energy. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SU is 0.55%, a decrease of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.95% to 952,808K shares. The put/call ratio of SU is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 71,512K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,624K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 41,867K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 39,959K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,306K shares, representing an increase of 16.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 33,550K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,070K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SU by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 27,727K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,309K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SU by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Suncor Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.