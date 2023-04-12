Unusual Call Option Trade in StoneCo (STNE) Worth $115.89K

On April 12, 2023 at 15:26:22 ET an unusually large $115.89K block of Call contracts in StoneCo (STNE) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 9 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.68 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in STNE options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for StoneCo is $12.39. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 21.73% from its latest reported closing price of $10.18.

The projected annual revenue for StoneCo is $11,701MM, an increase of 29.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNE is 0.38%, an increase of 12.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.11% to 239,752K shares. The put/call ratio of STNE is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 25,339K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company.

Point72 Asset Management holds 12,021K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,121K shares, representing an increase of 65.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 145.86% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 10,695K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 9,495K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,597K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 9,495K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,597K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 7.54% over the last quarter.

StoneCo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Stone has developed a deep client-centric culture that seeks to delight our clients rather than to simply provide them with a solution or service. Stone serves clients of all sizes and types that transact online, offline or have an omni-channel sales approach. Stone also serves many integrated partners, which use or embed Stone’s solutions into their own offerings to enable their customers to conduct commerce more conveniently.

