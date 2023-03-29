Unusual Call Option Trade in STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Worth $625.24K

On March 29, 2023 at 12:12:34 ET an unusually large $625.24K block of Call contracts in STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) was bought, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 296 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.42 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in STM options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.66% Upside

As of March 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. is $61.17. The forecasts range from a low of $35.85 to a high of $93.74. The average price target represents an increase of 23.66% from its latest reported closing price of $49.47.

The projected annual revenue for STMicroelectronics N.V. is $16,362MM, an increase of 1.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in STMicroelectronics N.V.. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STM is 0.27%, a decrease of 10.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.83% to 111,275K shares. The put/call ratio of STM is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 11,066K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 8,755K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,782K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 5.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,442K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,317K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 7.46% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 7,376K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,770K shares, representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 16.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,820K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,712K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 1.28% over the last quarter.

ST Microelectronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications.

