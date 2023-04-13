Unusual Call Option Trade in Stitch Fix (SFIX) Worth $46.78K

On April 13, 2023 at 13:20:51 ET an unusually large $46.78K block of Call contracts in Stitch Fix (SFIX) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 64 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SFIX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stitch Fix. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFIX is 0.05%, a decrease of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 84,581K shares. The put/call ratio of SFIX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stitch Fix is $4.54. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.59% from its latest reported closing price of $4.18.

The projected annual revenue for Stitch Fix is $1,681MM, a decrease of 8.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eaton Vance Management holds 101K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

National Asset Management holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

UWM - ProShares Ultra Russell2000 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 11.90% over the last quarter.

IBUY - Amplify Online Retail ETF holds 470K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 22.27% over the last quarter.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stitch Fix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we've helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms.

