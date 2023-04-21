Unusual Call Option Trade in Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Worth $678.45K

On April 21, 2023 at 15:57:52 ET an unusually large $678.45K block of Call contracts in Stellantis N.V. (STLA) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 273 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.60 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in STLA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 791 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stellantis N.V.. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLA is 0.64%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.90% to 1,089,519K shares. The put/call ratio of STLA is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.24% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stellantis N.V. is $21.47. The forecasts range from a low of $14.16 to a high of $38.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.24% from its latest reported closing price of $17.71.

The projected annual revenue for Stellantis N.V. is $185,963MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYPIX - Transportation Fund Investor Class holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 54.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLA by 5.58% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Global Stock Portfolio holds 136K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 90.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLA by 1,097.95% over the last quarter.

QRPNX - AQR Alternative Risk Premia Fund Class N holds 51K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 28.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLA by 15.76% over the last quarter.

Altrius Capital Management holds 404K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLA by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Stellantis N.V. Declares $1.34 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $1.34 per share. Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will receive the payment on May 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.04 per share.

At the current share price of $17.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.57%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Stellantis N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

