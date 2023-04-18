Unusual Call Option Trade in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Worth $295.20K

On April 18, 2023 at 10:17:10 ET an unusually large $295.20K block of Call contracts in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) was sold, with a strike price of $80.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SWK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanley Black & Decker. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWK is 0.17%, a decrease of 11.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 160,707K shares. The put/call ratio of SWK is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.08% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is $97.24. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.08% from its latest reported closing price of $79.65.

The projected annual revenue for Stanley Black & Decker is $16,313MM, a decrease of 3.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BTMFX - Boston Trust Midcap Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Covestor holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,010K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing a decrease of 24.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 24.39% over the last quarter.

Red Tortoise holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MMTM - SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker Declares $0.80 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 received the payment on March 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $79.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.16%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 4.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Stanley Black & Decker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place.

