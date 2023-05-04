Unusual Call Option Trade in SSR Mining (SSRM) Worth $93.84K

On May 4, 2023 at 10:38:42 ET an unusually large $93.84K block of Call contracts in SSR Mining (SSRM) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 260 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSR Mining. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSRM is 0.30%, a decrease of 10.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 158,318K shares. The put/call ratio of SSRM is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SSR Mining is 21.32. The forecasts range from a low of 18.28 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 38.79% from its latest reported closing price of 15.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SSR Mining is 1,320MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 23,116K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,123K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 6.95% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 10,708K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,704K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 16.48% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 7,513K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,638K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,707K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,317K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 24.00% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,942K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,029K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 0.56% over the last quarter.

SSR Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with a producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces.

See all SSR Mining regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.