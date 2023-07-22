Unusual Call Option Trade in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Worth $1,088.71K

On July 21, 2023 at 09:47:39 ET an unusually large $1,088.71K block of Call contracts in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was bought, with a strike price of $438.00 / share, expiring in 3 day(s) (on July 24, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.36 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.02th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3550 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPY is 3.49%, an increase of 44.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.96% to 560,957K shares. The put/call ratio of SPY is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 1,658,279K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,605K shares, representing an increase of 99.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 52,189K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,319K shares, representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 40,082K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,800K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 32,297K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,827K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 75.78% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 30,804K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,509K shares, representing an increase of 88.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 13.96% over the last quarter.

