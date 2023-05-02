Unusual Call Option Trade in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) Worth $2,275.00K

On May 2, 2023 at 13:14:53 ET an unusually large $2,275.00K block of Call contracts in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) was bought, with a strike price of $200.00 / share, expiring in 136 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.88 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.75th percentile of all recent large trades made in GLD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1913 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Gold Shares ETF. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 4.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLD is 0.83%, a decrease of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 125,562K shares. The put/call ratio of GLD is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Signature Securities Group holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Eudaimonia Partners holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 86.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 694.13% over the last quarter.

AMAX - RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF holds 50K shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors holds 440K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 20.48% over the last quarter.

ETF Store holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

