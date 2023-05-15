Unusual Call Option Trade in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) Worth $1,912.00K

On May 15, 2023 at 15:53:27 ET an unusually large $1,912.00K block of Call contracts in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) was bought, with a strike price of $195.00 / share, expiring in 249 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.96 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.29th percentile of all recent large trades made in GLD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1952 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSgA Active Trust - SPDR Gold Shares ETF. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLD is 1.02%, an increase of 48.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.49% to 130,296K shares. The put/call ratio of GLD is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 11,867K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,985K shares, representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 73.16% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 6,100K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 95.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 2,672.83% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 5,341K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,007K shares, representing an increase of 43.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 91.15% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 4,084K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 64.19% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,974K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,700K shares, representing a decrease of 18.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 29.04% over the last quarter.

