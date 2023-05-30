Unusual Call Option Trade in SSgA Active Trust - Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) Worth $196.27K

On May 30, 2023 at 15:42:18 ET an unusually large $196.27K block of Call contracts in SSgA Active Trust - Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was bought, with a strike price of $127.50 / share, expiring in 10 day(s) (on June 9, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.32th percentile of all recent large trades made in XLV options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1589 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSgA Active Trust - Health Care Select Sector SPDR. This is a decrease of 95 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XLV is 0.80%, an increase of 35.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 228,158K shares. The put/call ratio of XLV is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 44,885K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,816K shares, representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 75.90% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,516K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,960K shares, representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 19.02% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,851K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,116K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 70.35% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 6,525K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,180K shares, representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 21.27% over the last quarter.

Nissay Asset Management holds 5,741K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares, representing an increase of 46.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XLV by 65.36% over the last quarter.

