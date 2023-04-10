Unusual Call Option Trade in Splunk (SPLK) Worth $768.00K

On April 10, 2023 at 15:37:08 ET an unusually large $768.00K block of Call contracts in Splunk (SPLK) was bought, with a strike price of $140.00 / share, expiring in 648 days (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 61.83 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in SPLK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.42% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Splunk is $118.61. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 26.42% from its latest reported closing price of $93.82.

The projected annual revenue for Splunk is $4,119MM, an increase of 12.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Splunk. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPLK is 0.28%, an increase of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 161,638K shares. The put/call ratio of SPLK is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

H&F Corporate Investors X holds 12,800K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 10,946K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,914K shares, representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 33.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,943K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,809K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,713K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares, representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,375K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933K shares, representing a decrease of 12.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Splunk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Splunk Inc. turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

