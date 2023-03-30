Unusual Call Option Trade in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) Worth $235.16K

On March 30, 2023 at 11:49:13 ET an unusually large $235.16K block of Call contracts in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) was sold, with a strike price of $32.00 / share, expiring in 22 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.64 percentile of all recent large trades made in SPR options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.83% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is $40.33. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.83% from its latest reported closing price of $33.94.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is $6,173MM, an increase of 22.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPR is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 101,445K shares. The put/call ratio of SPR is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,984K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,642K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 39.41% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,695K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares, representing an increase of 16.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 50.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,596K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,156K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 36.20% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 4,064K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,951K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 27.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,200K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,169K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 25.94% over the last quarter.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.

