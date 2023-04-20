Unusual Call Option Trade in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Worth $3,388.74K

On April 20, 2023 at 15:11:38 ET an unusually large $3,388.74K block of Call contracts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was sold, with a strike price of $400.00 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.91 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.76th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3537 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. This is an increase of 205 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPY is 2.38%, a decrease of 28.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 667,283K shares. The put/call ratio of SPY is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helen Stephens Group holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 6.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2K shares.

Wealth Advisors holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Centric Wealth Management holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tufton Capital Management holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 104,638.94% over the last quarter.

