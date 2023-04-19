Unusual Call Option Trade in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Worth $2,073.73K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:46:01 ET an unusually large $2,073.73K block of Call contracts in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was sold, with a strike price of $412.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.07 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.02th percentile of all recent large trades made in SPY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3535 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. This is an increase of 202 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPY is 2.33%, a decrease of 30.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 660,273K shares. The put/call ratio of SPY is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Missouri Trust & Investment holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

One Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Greenwich Wealth Management holds 209K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 9.39% over the last quarter.

Arbor Investment Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 11.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Lokken Investment Group holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPY by 1.94% over the last quarter.

