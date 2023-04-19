Unusual Call Option Trade in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) Worth $927.50K

On April 19, 2023 at 16:01:00 ET an unusually large $927.50K block of Call contracts in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) was bought, with a strike price of $200.00 / share, expiring in 639 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.96 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.56th percentile of all recent large trades made in GLD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1903 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Gold Trust. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLD is 0.73%, a decrease of 22.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 125,012K shares. The put/call ratio of GLD is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Accel Wealth Management holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Syntal Capital Partners holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

CENTRAL TRUST holds 104K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 45.79% over the last quarter.

West Financial Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

