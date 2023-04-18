Unusual Call Option Trade in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) Worth $720.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 13:46:55 ET an unusually large $720.00K block of Call contracts in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) was bought, with a strike price of $190.00 / share, expiring in 332 day(s) (on March 15, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.53 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.43th percentile of all recent large trades made in GLD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1903 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Gold Trust. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLD is 0.71%, a decrease of 24.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 125,009K shares. The put/call ratio of GLD is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Choate Investment Advisors holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wealth Advisory Solutions holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Man Group holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DBK Financial Counsel holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Acas holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

