Options
GLD

Unusual Call Option Trade in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) Worth $720.00K

April 18, 2023 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On April 18, 2023 at 13:46:55 ET an unusually large $720.00K block of Call contracts in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) was bought, with a strike price of $190.00 / share, expiring in 332 day(s) (on March 15, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.53 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.43th percentile of all recent large trades made in GLD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1903 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Gold Trust. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLD is 0.71%, a decrease of 24.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 125,009K shares. GLD / SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of GLD is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLD / SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) Shares Held by Institutions

Choate Investment Advisors holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wealth Advisory Solutions holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Man Group holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DBK Financial Counsel holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Acas holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

See all SPDR Gold Trust regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Options
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.