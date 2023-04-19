Options
Unusual Call Option Trade in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) Worth $630.82K

April 19, 2023 — 07:13 pm EDT

On April 19, 2023 at 12:40:13 ET an unusually large $630.82K block of Call contracts in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) was bought, with a strike price of $220.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.49th percentile of all recent large trades made in GLD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1903 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Gold Trust. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLD is 0.73%, a decrease of 22.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 125,012K shares. GLD / SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of GLD is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLD / SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) Shares Held by Institutions

OLIO Financial Planning holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Professional Financial Advisors holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Operose Advisors holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Skylands Capital holds 53K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Tarbox Family Office holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

