Unusual Call Option Trade in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) Worth $1,058.60K

On April 20, 2023 at 10:06:16 ET an unusually large $1,058.60K block of Call contracts in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) was bought, with a strike price of $180.00 / share, expiring in 57 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.25 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.04th percentile of all recent large trades made in GLD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1901 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Gold Trust. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLD is 0.74%, a decrease of 21.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.65% to 167,142K shares. The put/call ratio of GLD is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trust Investment Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alethea Capital Management holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Centerstone Investors holds 89K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Sicart Associates holds 170K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 95.85% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Wealth Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

