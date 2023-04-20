Options
GLD

Unusual Call Option Trade in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) Worth $1,058.60K

April 20, 2023 — 09:02 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On April 20, 2023 at 10:06:16 ET an unusually large $1,058.60K block of Call contracts in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) was bought, with a strike price of $180.00 / share, expiring in 57 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.25 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.04th percentile of all recent large trades made in GLD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1901 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPDR Gold Trust. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLD is 0.74%, a decrease of 21.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.65% to 167,142K shares. GLD / SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of GLD is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLD / SPDR Gold Trust (ETF) Shares Held by Institutions

Trust Investment Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alethea Capital Management holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Centerstone Investors holds 89K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Sicart Associates holds 170K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 95.85% over the last quarter.

Cornerstone Wealth Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

See all SPDR Gold Trust regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Options
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.