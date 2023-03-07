Unusual Call Option Trade in Southwestern Energy (SWN) Worth $139.73K

On March 7, 2023 at 15:48:16 ET an unusually large $139.73K block of Call contracts in Southwestern Energy (SWN) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 101 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.69 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.61 percentile of all recent large trades made in SWN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where all large block option trades are tracked.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.35% Upside

As of March 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwestern Energy is $8.95. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 67.35% from its latest reported closing price of $5.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 904 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwestern Energy. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWN is 0.40%, a decrease of 24.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 1,036,196K shares. The put/call ratio of SWN is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 50,301K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,100K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 7.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 34,080K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,562K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 12.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,471K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 31,030K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,015K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 11.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,431K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,292K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

