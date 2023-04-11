Unusual Call Option Trade in South State (SSB) Worth $175.00K

On April 11, 2023 at 15:47:36 ET an unusually large $175.00K block of Call contracts in South State (SSB) was sold, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 66 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in SSB options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for South State is $90.78. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.86% from its latest reported closing price of $69.37.

The projected annual revenue for South State is $1,869MM, an increase of 19.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 729 funds or institutions reporting positions in South State. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSB is 0.31%, a decrease of 12.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 77,703K shares. The put/call ratio of SSB is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,146K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,145K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 3,134K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,649K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 42.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,304K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,258K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 9.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,950K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 9.30% over the last quarter.

SouthState Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

