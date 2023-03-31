Unusual Call Option Trade in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Worth $112.11K

On March 31, 2023 at 10:51:16 ET an unusually large $112.11K block of Call contracts in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) was sold, with a strike price of $90.00 / share, expiring in 21 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.38 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in SQM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQM is 0.32%, a decrease of 22.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.68% to 60,499K shares. The put/call ratio of SQM is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 7,332K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,067K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 16.07% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 2,589K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares, representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 5.60% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 2,216K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,960K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares, representing a decrease of 46.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 68.35% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,736K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing an increase of 71.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQM by 190.30% over the last quarter.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile Background Information

SQM is a global company that develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. Holding leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets, we produce high-quality products to meet the dynamic and changing requirements of our customers. We work every day to build a culture of excellence by encouraging and promoting creativity, agility and innovation in the workplace and ensuring equality of opportunities, inclusion and diversity. We will continue to create value for all of our stakeholders through responsible management of natural resources, sustainable expansion projects and improvement of our existing operations, with a focus on minimizing our environmental impacts by reducing our carbon, energy and water footprints and working together with our shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers and communities.

