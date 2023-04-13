Unusual Call Option Trade in Snapchat (SNAP) Worth $101.90K

On April 13, 2023 at 13:22:29 ET an unusually large $101.90K block of Call contracts in Snapchat (SNAP) was sold, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.08 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 80.04th percentile of all recent large trades made in SNAP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 953 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snapchat. This is a decrease of 116 owner(s) or 10.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNAP is 0.28%, an increase of 24.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.62% to 732,441K shares. The put/call ratio of SNAP is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.58% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Snapchat is $10.56. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.58% from its latest reported closing price of $10.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Snapchat is $5,131MM, an increase of 11.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 55.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 24,382K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,570K shares, representing an increase of 52.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 77.75% over the last quarter.

Sonnipe holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 54K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Snap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snap Inc. is a camera company. Snap believes that reinventing the camera represents its greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. The company contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

See all Snapchat regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.