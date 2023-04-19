Unusual Call Option Trade in Smith (AOS) Worth $27.39K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:47:56 ET an unusually large $27.39K block of Call contracts in Smith (AOS) was bought, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was � sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in AOS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOS is 0.19%, an increase of 28.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 128,651K shares. The put/call ratio of AOS is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.20% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smith is $69.36. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.20% from its latest reported closing price of $68.54.

The projected annual revenue for Smith is $3,770MM, an increase of 0.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 237K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing an increase of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 19.84% over the last quarter.

GEIZX - Growth Equity Index Fund Investor holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thematics Asset Management holds 152K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

ETHO - Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Money Concepts Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 95.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 1,189.92% over the last quarter.

Smith Declares $0.30 Dividend

On April 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $68.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.78%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 2.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

A.O. Smith Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products.

