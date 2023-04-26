Unusual Call Option Trade in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) Worth $1.00K

On April 26, 2023 at 13:30:02 ET an unusually large $1.00K block of Call contracts in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) was sold, with a strike price of $0.50 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 12, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SDC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmileDirectClub, Inc.. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDC is 0.01%, a decrease of 58.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.86% to 21,987K shares. The put/call ratio of SDC is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SmileDirectClub, Inc. is $0.72. The forecasts range from a low of $0.40 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 74.51% from its latest reported closing price of $0.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SmileDirectClub, Inc. is $493MM, an increase of 4.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Telemus Capital holds 84K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stephens holds 471K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares, representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDC by 65.75% over the last quarter.

S.A. Mason holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sigma Planning holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 85K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDC by 63.05% over the last quarter.

Smiledirectclub Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. ('SmileDirectClub') is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontist offices. Through its proprietary technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup associated with traditional orthodontics. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone, from clear aligner therapy to premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Singapore.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.