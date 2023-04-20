Unusual Call Option Trade in Smart Sand (SND) Worth $4.93K

On April 20, 2023 at 15:15:48 ET an unusually large $4.93K block of Call contracts in Smart Sand (SND) was sold, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 92 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smart Sand. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SND is 0.03%, a decrease of 20.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.08% to 13,169K shares. The put/call ratio of SND is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smart Sand is $2.80. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 65.98% from its latest reported closing price of $1.69.

The projected annual revenue for Smart Sand is $269MM, an increase of 5.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 576K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares, representing a decrease of 35.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SND by 18.20% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 136K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BOSVX - Omni Small-Cap Value Fund Class N holds 195K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 30.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SND by 13.27% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 173K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Smart Sand Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smart Sand Inc. is a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to its customers. Smart Sand produces low-cost, high quality Northern White frac sand and offer proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to its customers through its in-basin transloading terminal and its SmartSystems wellsite proppant storage capabilities. Smart Sand provide its products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. Smart Sand owns and operate premium frac sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have access to three Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada.

