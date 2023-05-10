Unusual Call Option Trade in SLB (SLB) Worth $246.00K

On May 10, 2023 at 09:48:06 ET an unusually large $246.00K block of Call contracts in SLB (SLB) was bought, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 100 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.07th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLB options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2469 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLB. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLB is 0.56%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 1,365,489K shares. The put/call ratio of SLB is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLB is 66.12. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 40.18% from its latest reported closing price of 47.17.

The projected annual revenue for SLB is 32,916MM, an increase of 10.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,096K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,162K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 40.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 37,011K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,589K shares, representing a decrease of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 24.76% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 36,551K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,322K shares, representing a decrease of 13.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 8.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,780K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,062K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 40.26% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 27,506K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,050K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 38.97% over the last quarter.

SLB Declares $0.25 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $47.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.22%, the lowest has been 1.14%, and the highest has been 15.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.26 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

SLB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology and digital solutions for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the energy industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 82,000 people as of the end of third quarter of 2020 who represent over 170 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance sustainably. Schlumberger Limited has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.92 billion in 2019.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

