Unusual Call Option Trade in Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Worth $429.52K

On April 25, 2023 at 12:42:20 ET an unusually large $429.52K block of Call contracts in Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) was bought, with a strike price of $55.00 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SKX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skechers U.S.A.. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKX is 0.22%, an increase of 7.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 144,620K shares. The put/call ratio of SKX is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.65% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skechers U.S.A. is $55.51. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.65% from its latest reported closing price of $50.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Skechers U.S.A. is $8,100MM, an increase of 8.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 898K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares, representing a decrease of 16.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 8.01% over the last quarter.

MDYG - SPDR(R) S & P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF holds 90K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKX by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Compass Wealth Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

RTSSX - Tax-Managed U.S. Mid & Small Cap Fund Class S holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Skechers U S A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,770 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America.

See all Skechers U.S.A. regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.