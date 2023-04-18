Unusual Call Option Trade in Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Worth $292.81K

On April 18, 2023 at 14:20:43 ET an unusually large $292.81K block of Call contracts in Shift4 Payments (FOUR) was bought, with a strike price of $80.00 / share, expiring in 31 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.08 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in FOUR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.35%, an increase of 16.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 77,630K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments is $78.54. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 13.58% from its latest reported closing price of $69.15.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments is $2,822MM, an increase of 41.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Morgan Stanley holds 311K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 255K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 35.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 83.91% over the last quarter.

IWB - iShares Russell 1000 ETF holds 39K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 32.60% over the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davy Global Fund Management holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

