Unusual Call Option Trade in Shell Plc - ADR (SHEL) Worth $358.45K

On April 20, 2023 at 13:40:33 ET an unusually large $358.45K block of Call contracts in Shell Plc - ADR (SHEL) was bought, with a strike price of $62.00 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.05th percentile of all recent large trades made in SHEL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shell Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEL is 0.41%, a decrease of 9.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 314,904K shares. The put/call ratio of SHEL is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.47% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shell Plc - ADR is $79.62. The forecasts range from a low of $61.54 to a high of $144.02. The average price target represents an increase of 29.47% from its latest reported closing price of $61.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shell Plc - ADR is $389,979MM, an increase of 2.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Drive Wealth Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 92.72% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - CTIVP - DFA International Value Fund Class 1 holds 360K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schulhoff holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hayek Kallen Investment Management holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 99.89% over the last quarter.

City Holding holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 35.23% over the last quarter.

Shell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

See all Shell Plc - ADR regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.