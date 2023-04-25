Unusual Call Option Trade in Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Worth $80.56K

On April 25, 2023 at 14:05:09 ET an unusually large $80.56K block of Call contracts in Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) was sold, with a strike price of $7.50 / share, expiring in 24 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.13 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MCRB options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seres Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCRB is 0.07%, a decrease of 22.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 112,108K shares. The put/call ratio of MCRB is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.62% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seres Therapeutics is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 72.62% from its latest reported closing price of $6.50.

The projected annual revenue for Seres Therapeutics is $156MM, an increase of 2,085.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DWAS - Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF holds 237K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 66.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 50.28% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 1,177.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 93.01% over the last quarter.

BTEC - Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 46.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 71.78% over the last quarter.

Knott David M Jr holds 200K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 45.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Seres Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., is a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres' SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres' SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis, and SER-155 to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft versus host disease.

