Unusual Call Option Trade in SentinelOne Inc - (S) Worth $471.84K

On April 24, 2023 at 10:12:28 ET an unusually large $471.84K block of Call contracts in SentinelOne Inc - (S) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 53 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in S options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne Inc -. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.26%, a decrease of 28.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 205,043K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SentinelOne Inc - is $21.83. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.48% from its latest reported closing price of $18.58.

The projected annual revenue for SentinelOne Inc - is $671MM, an increase of 58.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coastal Bridge Advisors holds 84K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers holds 610K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares, representing an increase of 59.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 49.70% over the last quarter.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 28.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 22.22% over the last quarter.

Natixis Investment Managers International holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 119.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 99.98% over the last quarter.

CSXAX - Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index Fund holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SentinelOne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

