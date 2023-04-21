Unusual Call Option Trade in Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Worth $5.00K

On April 21, 2023 at 14:13:59 ET an unusually large $5.00K block of Call contracts in Senseonics Holdings (SENS) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 273 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senseonics Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SENS is 0.03%, an increase of 2.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.19% to 123,008K shares. The put/call ratio of SENS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 228.11% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Senseonics Holdings is $2.07. The forecasts range from a low of $0.61 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 228.11% from its latest reported closing price of $0.63.

The projected annual revenue for Senseonics Holdings is $32MM, an increase of 93.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VRTTX - Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 16.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 131,137.44% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Senseonics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

